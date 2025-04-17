Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan's Vision: Gram Panchayats at the Forefront of 'Viksit Bharat'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the crucial role of gram panchayats in realizing India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, aspiring for a developed nation by 2047. With comprehensive recommendations for governance and self-reliance, AP aims to transform villages through significant infrastructure and economic reforms under CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:17 IST
Pawan Kalyan's Vision: Gram Panchayats at the Forefront of 'Viksit Bharat'
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has underscored the significant role of the state's 13,371 gram panchayats in achieving the Indian government's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, which aims for a fully developed nation by 2047.

In a strategic move to strengthen governance and promote economic self-reliance, the state has submitted thorough recommendations to the 16th Finance Commission, focusing on transparency and self-reliant models for village development. These efforts are supported by a nine-point proposal addressing infrastructure and financial needs to empower gram panchayats statewide.

Pawan Kalyan also highlighted the ongoing efforts for rural transformation, including digital advancements and sustainable infrastructure, which are crucial for Andhra Pradesh's goal of a 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh.' Citing a funding shortfall of Rs 62,515 crore until 2031, he emphasized the Finance Commission's essential role in accelerating local development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025