Pawan Kalyan's Vision: Gram Panchayats at the Forefront of 'Viksit Bharat'
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the crucial role of gram panchayats in realizing India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, aspiring for a developed nation by 2047. With comprehensive recommendations for governance and self-reliance, AP aims to transform villages through significant infrastructure and economic reforms under CM Chandrababu Naidu.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has underscored the significant role of the state's 13,371 gram panchayats in achieving the Indian government's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, which aims for a fully developed nation by 2047.
In a strategic move to strengthen governance and promote economic self-reliance, the state has submitted thorough recommendations to the 16th Finance Commission, focusing on transparency and self-reliant models for village development. These efforts are supported by a nine-point proposal addressing infrastructure and financial needs to empower gram panchayats statewide.
Pawan Kalyan also highlighted the ongoing efforts for rural transformation, including digital advancements and sustainable infrastructure, which are crucial for Andhra Pradesh's goal of a 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh.' Citing a funding shortfall of Rs 62,515 crore until 2031, he emphasized the Finance Commission's essential role in accelerating local development initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debate Over NEET Exam and Executive Authority in Governance
Bhiwandi Embraces QR Code Revolution for Better Governance
Waqf Amendment Sparks Heated Debate Over Religion and Governance
Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Overhaul of Tirumala Temple Services Amid Pilgrim Surge
Digital Watershed: India's Leap Towards Technological Water Governance