Pawan Kalyan's Vision: Gram Panchayats at the Forefront of 'Viksit Bharat'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has underscored the significant role of the state's 13,371 gram panchayats in achieving the Indian government's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, which aims for a fully developed nation by 2047.

In a strategic move to strengthen governance and promote economic self-reliance, the state has submitted thorough recommendations to the 16th Finance Commission, focusing on transparency and self-reliant models for village development. These efforts are supported by a nine-point proposal addressing infrastructure and financial needs to empower gram panchayats statewide.

Pawan Kalyan also highlighted the ongoing efforts for rural transformation, including digital advancements and sustainable infrastructure, which are crucial for Andhra Pradesh's goal of a 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh.' Citing a funding shortfall of Rs 62,515 crore until 2031, he emphasized the Finance Commission's essential role in accelerating local development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)