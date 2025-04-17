Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel: Shaky Starts and Leadership Triumphs

Axar Patel, captain of Delhi Capitals, admitted the team's challenges with inconsistent starts, particularly with opener Jake Fraser-McGurk who has yet to make a significant impact this season. Despite the Australian's current form, Axar is optimistic that Fraser-McGurk will become a pivotal player as the season progresses.

As the IPL season hit its midpoint, Patel, known for his jovial demeanor, proved to be the league's most successful captain, leading his team to five wins in six outings. Backing his intuitive leadership style, Axar dismisses template-driven strategies, emphasizing awareness and situational judgment.

Despite his leadership success, Patel also contributed significantly on the field. His impressive 14-ball 34 run stint against Rajasthan Royals was a crucial lifeline. On the bowling front, he acknowledged a lingering finger injury has hindered his performance, yet remains determined to impact premier matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)