In a dire warning, Abkhazia's leader, Badra Gunba, cautioned that the region is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe due to a critical electricity shortage. The breakaway Georgian region, which is supported by Russia, has faced declining energy supplies, prompting Gunba to renew appeals to Moscow for help.

Chernomorenergo, Abkhazia's state energy provider, recently announced reductions in electricity access to less than three hours a day to manage dwindling resources. Gunba warned in a video address that such power cuts threaten the region's healthcare and education systems. "Abkhazia may face a humanitarian catastrophe," he cautioned.

Adding to the tensions, internal unrest has sparked protests, leading to a change in leadership and hindering governmental functions. These power struggles, coupled with the energy crisis, have plunged Abkhazia into further instability at a time when Moscow has suspended critical financial support.

