Prosecutors To Charge Suspected Driver in German Christmas Market Tragedy

Authorities in Magdeburg are moving forward with charges of murder and attempted murder against the suspect accused of a deadly car-ramming incident at a Christmas market.

The attack left five dead and injured more than 200 people. The suspect's discontent with Germany's policies towards Saudi refugees might have contributed to the motive.

The head of the local prosecutor's office made the announcement on Saturday, with the investigation continuing to determine a clear motive behind the tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)