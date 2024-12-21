New Bench to Review Controversial Acquittal of Rebel Samajwadi MLA and Associates
The Allahabad High Court has assigned a new bench to hear the case involving rebel Samajwadi Party MLA Abhay Singh and associates, following a split verdict on their acquittal related to an alleged gunshot incident. Judges AR Masoodi and Ajai Kumar Srivastava previously issued conflicting rulings.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has set a new legal stage as it moves forward with a fresh hearing for the contentious acquittal of Samajwadi Party MLA Abhay Singh and his four associates. This action follows a divided decision from the Lucknow bench judges over the ruling made by the Special MP/MLA Court in Ambedkar Nagar.
In an interesting turn of events, the case will see a new bench hear the appeal, brought forth by Vikas Singh, challenging the acquittal of Singh and his associates over a non-gunshot injury incident. The prior bench was split, with Justice AR Masoodi overturning the acquittal, while Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava upheld it, citing insufficient evidence from the appellant.
Amidst these legal disputes, the complexities of the case date back to 2010, when Vikas Singh, with a criminal history, filed an FIR against Abhay Singh, claiming an attempted gunshot attack. The high court now anticipates a thorough review by the newly appointed bench.
(With inputs from agencies.)