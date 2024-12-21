New Bench to Review Controversial Acquittal of Rebel Samajwadi MLA and Associates

The Allahabad High Court has set a new legal stage as it moves forward with a fresh hearing for the contentious acquittal of Samajwadi Party MLA Abhay Singh and his four associates. This action follows a divided decision from the Lucknow bench judges over the ruling made by the Special MP/MLA Court in Ambedkar Nagar.

In an interesting turn of events, the case will see a new bench hear the appeal, brought forth by Vikas Singh, challenging the acquittal of Singh and his associates over a non-gunshot injury incident. The prior bench was split, with Justice AR Masoodi overturning the acquittal, while Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava upheld it, citing insufficient evidence from the appellant.

Amidst these legal disputes, the complexities of the case date back to 2010, when Vikas Singh, with a criminal history, filed an FIR against Abhay Singh, claiming an attempted gunshot attack. The high court now anticipates a thorough review by the newly appointed bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)