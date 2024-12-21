India's Vision: Balancing Tradition and Modernity in a Multi-Polar World

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar declared on Saturday that India will not allow others to influence its decisions, emphasizing the importance of national interest and global good. Speaking via video at a Mumbai function, Jaishankar highlighted India's deep-rooted cultural impact on the global stage.

Jaishankar urged the balance of technology and tradition, believing this synergy supports India's ascent as a major power. Following the conferral of the 27th SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Award, the minister celebrated the award's focus on spiritualism and community leadership.

Echoing the need for self-awareness, Jaishankar commended democratic advancements and tasked the new generation to cherish India's heritage. He recognized the eradication of longstanding issues like poverty and asserted India's role as a force for the global south.

(With inputs from agencies.)