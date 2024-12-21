Left Menu

India's Vision: Balancing Tradition and Modernity in a Multi-Polar World

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscores India's refusal to allow external influences dictate its decisions. Emphasizing the union of tradition and modernity, he stresses the significance of cultural heritage in advancing India’s global status. Associated with the 27th SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Award, Jaishankar envisions India as a leading power globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:19 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar declared on Saturday that India will not allow others to influence its decisions, emphasizing the importance of national interest and global good. Speaking via video at a Mumbai function, Jaishankar highlighted India's deep-rooted cultural impact on the global stage.

Jaishankar urged the balance of technology and tradition, believing this synergy supports India's ascent as a major power. Following the conferral of the 27th SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Award, the minister celebrated the award's focus on spiritualism and community leadership.

Echoing the need for self-awareness, Jaishankar commended democratic advancements and tasked the new generation to cherish India's heritage. He recognized the eradication of longstanding issues like poverty and asserted India's role as a force for the global south.

(With inputs from agencies.)

