The Indian Army has expanded its operational role in the Jammu region by strategically occupying the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal range. This move highlights the importance of military-civilian cooperation in maintaining peace and fostering a stable environment, as detailed by a senior officer on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva of the White Knight Corps underscored the army's recent strides in operational capabilities, emphasizing strengthened patrols and heightened movements in critical areas. He lauded the support from local communities and veterans, which has been instrumental in promoting peace and security.

During a visit to Rajouri, Lt Gen Sachdeva participated in initiatives like the 'Kaumi Ekta' meet, which aim to reinforce civilian-military bonds. He also praised local partnerships, noting contributions to improved security. Events like the Mendhar Cricket Premier League and various welfare programs are part of the army's broader strategy to engage with local populations and build mutual trust.

