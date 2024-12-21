Left Menu

Indian Army Strengthens Ties in Jammu: Security & Harmony Initiatives

The Indian Army has bolstered its presence in Jammu, focusing on the Pir Panjal range. Lt Gen Sachdeva emphasized civilian-military cooperation, security enhancements, and community engagement through events like the Kaumi Ekta meet. Technology and local collaboration underpin efforts to ensure regional stability and development.

Indian Army Strengthens Ties in Jammu: Security & Harmony Initiatives
The Indian Army has expanded its operational role in the Jammu region by strategically occupying the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal range. This move highlights the importance of military-civilian cooperation in maintaining peace and fostering a stable environment, as detailed by a senior officer on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva of the White Knight Corps underscored the army's recent strides in operational capabilities, emphasizing strengthened patrols and heightened movements in critical areas. He lauded the support from local communities and veterans, which has been instrumental in promoting peace and security.

During a visit to Rajouri, Lt Gen Sachdeva participated in initiatives like the 'Kaumi Ekta' meet, which aim to reinforce civilian-military bonds. He also praised local partnerships, noting contributions to improved security. Events like the Mendhar Cricket Premier League and various welfare programs are part of the army's broader strategy to engage with local populations and build mutual trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

