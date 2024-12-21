Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Taliban's Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a military checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 35 soldiers. The militants seized equipment and weapons. The Pakistani army has not officially commented, but a security official gave details. Pakistan's army also sentenced 25 people related to riots after Imran Khan's arrest.

The Pakistani Taliban, on Saturday, claimed responsibility for a lethal assault on a military checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, specifically in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The raid reportedly resulted in 35 soldiers dead and 15 wounded, with the insurgents allegedly capturing night vision gear and other weapons. This incident marks the latest in a string of assaults by the Taliban in this volatile region bordering Afghanistan.

While official military comments are pending, a security officer remarked, under anonymity due to media restrictions, that the militants executed their plan using both light and heavy weaponry, leaving 16 soldiers dead and injuring eight. The surge in Taliban offensives comes after they ended a ceasefire with Pakistan's government in November 2022, following unsuccessful negotiations mediated by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.

Additionally, Pakistan's military announced the sentencing of 25 individuals by a military court, linked to last year's upheavals triggered by ex-Premier Imran Khan's arrest. The riots included assaults on the military's HQ in Rawalpindi, an airbase in Mianwali, and a Radio Pakistan building, with sentences ranging from two to ten years issued as a determent against lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

