Left Menu

High School Student Endures Horror: Village Men Accused of Rape and Filming

A Class 12 student was reportedly raped in her home by two village men. The accused, Vikas Yadav and Kallu Mishra, recorded the assault. Investigations are ongoing, with both men on the run. Police are considering charges under the POCSO Act depending on the victim's age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:35 IST
High School Student Endures Horror: Village Men Accused of Rape and Filming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in the local village, a Class 12 student was reportedly assaulted in her own home by two men on Thursday night. The perpetrators, identified as Vikas Yadav and Kallu Mishra, allegedly forced entry into the house and committed the crime before filming the victim without her consent, according to police reports filed on Saturday.

The assault was reported at the Lambhua Police Station, and Inspector Akhand Dev Mishra stated that the accused men are currently absconding. Official action has been taken to locate and apprehend them as the investigation continues. Authorities have already sent the victim for a medical examination to gather crucial evidence in the case.

The police are yet to confirm the victim's exact age. If she is determined to be a minor, additional charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act may be applied against the accused. Law enforcement is committed to ensuring justice in this severe case of sexual violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024