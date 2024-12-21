High School Student Endures Horror: Village Men Accused of Rape and Filming

In a harrowing incident in the local village, a Class 12 student was reportedly assaulted in her own home by two men on Thursday night. The perpetrators, identified as Vikas Yadav and Kallu Mishra, allegedly forced entry into the house and committed the crime before filming the victim without her consent, according to police reports filed on Saturday.

The assault was reported at the Lambhua Police Station, and Inspector Akhand Dev Mishra stated that the accused men are currently absconding. Official action has been taken to locate and apprehend them as the investigation continues. Authorities have already sent the victim for a medical examination to gather crucial evidence in the case.

The police are yet to confirm the victim's exact age. If she is determined to be a minor, additional charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act may be applied against the accused. Law enforcement is committed to ensuring justice in this severe case of sexual violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)