Electoral Integrity and Political Maneuvering: Key Updates

In recent news, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the Modi government of undermining the Election Commission's integrity by altering election rules. Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes the country's autonomy in decision-making. Additionally, discussions arise about potential amendments and incidents of domestic unrest and natural disasters in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sharply criticized the Modi government, alleging that recent alterations to election rules are part of a broader strategy to undermine the Election Commission's integrity in India. Kharge describes this move as a calculated effort to eliminate transparency and trust within the democratic process.

Meanwhile, India's stance on global decision-making remains firm as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirmed the country's refusal to be influenced by external vetoes. He underscores India's commitment to actions that serve both national interests and the global good, without succumbing to external pressures.

In other developments, incidents of violence, political discussions, and natural calamities highlight varying challenges across India. A building collapse in Mohali saw further casualties, while leaders like Sharad Pawar and Tejashwi Yadav engaged in crucial conversations concerning local unrest and controversial examination conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

