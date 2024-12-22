EU's Expanding Security Horizons: Beyond the Military Threat

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has highlighted a multifaceted threat Russia poses to the European Union, transcending traditional defense concerns. She noted that Moscow's actions could include exploiting illegal immigration and influencing public opinion, urging EU members to rethink their security strategies.

This warning came during a summit in Finland's Lapland region, where leaders from Italy, Sweden, Greece, and the EU foreign affairs chief convened to discuss regional security and migration issues. Meloni asserted that the danger to EU security would persist beyond the Ukraine conflict, necessitating broader protective measures.

Accusations have emerged from EU countries, including Finland and Estonia, that Russia facilitates illegal migration from the Middle East through its territory. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo emphasized the critical nature of securing his nation's extensive border with Russia. Meloni advocated for a more strategic approach to border protection, challenging the EU's past focus on burden-sharing.

