Syria's Defence Overhaul: New Military Era

In a significant announcement, Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa revealed that the country is set to unveil a new defence ministry and military structure in the coming days.

During a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, al-Sharaa confirmed that his government aims to centralize control over arms, eliminating any unauthorized weaponry outside state administration.

This move marks a pivotal step for Syria as it navigates through complex regional dynamics, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining strict military oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)