Left Menu

Ukraine Names Russian General in Missile Strike on Journalists

Ukraine's security service has named Colonel General Alexei Kim as the suspect behind a missile strike on a hotel in Kramatorsk, which led to the death of a Reuters safety adviser and injury of journalists. Kim, a Russian military leader, allegedly targeted the journalists deliberately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:47 IST
Ukraine Names Russian General in Missile Strike on Journalists
General

Ukraine's Security Service has identified Colonel General Alexei Kim as the suspect in a devastating missile attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. The incident, occurring in August, resulted in the tragic death of Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and the injury of two other journalists from the agency.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Kim, a high-ranking member of Russia's General Staff, ordered the attack with the intent to harm Reuters staff involved in journalism within Ukraine. The SBU has notified Kim in absentia as an official suspect, a precursor in Ukrainian criminal law that could lead to formal charges.

The Russian defense ministry and the Kremlin have yet to comment on the findings. Meanwhile, Reuters continues to seek information about the attack, underscoring the critical need for journalists' safety worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024