Ukraine Names Russian General in Missile Strike on Journalists

Ukraine's Security Service has identified Colonel General Alexei Kim as the suspect in a devastating missile attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. The incident, occurring in August, resulted in the tragic death of Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and the injury of two other journalists from the agency.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Kim, a high-ranking member of Russia's General Staff, ordered the attack with the intent to harm Reuters staff involved in journalism within Ukraine. The SBU has notified Kim in absentia as an official suspect, a precursor in Ukrainian criminal law that could lead to formal charges.

The Russian defense ministry and the Kremlin have yet to comment on the findings. Meanwhile, Reuters continues to seek information about the attack, underscoring the critical need for journalists' safety worldwide.

