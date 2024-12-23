Gaza Crisis Escalates as Kamal Adwan Hospital Ordered to Evacuate

The Kamal Adwan hospital, located in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, has been ordered to cease operations and evacuate amid the turbulent conflict in the area. This directive poses severe difficulties for medical staff as they grapple with the logistics of transferring nearly 400 patients, including neonatal infants reliant on oxygen and incubators, to safety.

Hospital head Husam Abu Safiya expressed the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the lack of ambulances and the continuous bombardment that threatens a potential disaster if fuel tanks are hit. Despite attempts by the Israeli military to provide limited assistance, the evacuation remains arduous against the backdrop of ongoing Israeli-Hamas hostilities.

Tensions have spiraled with mounting casualties on both sides. The conflict, aggravated by a recent Israeli military campaign in Northern Gaza, shows no signs of abating. Efforts by mediators to broker a ceasefire have intensified, as the toll of the 14-month-old war dramatically affects civilian lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)