Left Menu

Crisis at the Edge: Kamal Adwan Hospital Evacuation in Gaza

The beleaguered Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip faces forced evacuation amid heavy conflict. With 400 patients, including neonatal cases, safety is precarious due to insufficient ambulances. Medics plead for aid under severe conditions, while Israel's military targets Hamas militants and responds to humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 02:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 02:06 IST
Crisis at the Edge: Kamal Adwan Hospital Evacuation in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The conflict in Gaza has reached a critical point with the ordered evacuation of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya. The hospital is one of the last partially operational medical facilities amid the ongoing military pressures in the region.

Husam Abu Safiya, the hospital's head, described the situation as nearly impossible due to the lack of ambulances to evacuate approximately 400 civilians, including vulnerable neonates dependent on life-support systems. He voiced these concerns amid heavy bombardment and impending threats to fuel tanks, which could result in catastrophic explosions.

Israel's military has defended its actions, claiming to have supplied essential resources and coordinated evacuations with groups like the Red Cross. However, broader tensions persist with accusations of depopulation tactics by Palestinians and ongoing militant engagements. Efforts for a ceasefire continue as humanitarian crises unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024