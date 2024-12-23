Crisis at the Edge: Kamal Adwan Hospital Evacuation in Gaza

The conflict in Gaza has reached a critical point with the ordered evacuation of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya. The hospital is one of the last partially operational medical facilities amid the ongoing military pressures in the region.

Husam Abu Safiya, the hospital's head, described the situation as nearly impossible due to the lack of ambulances to evacuate approximately 400 civilians, including vulnerable neonates dependent on life-support systems. He voiced these concerns amid heavy bombardment and impending threats to fuel tanks, which could result in catastrophic explosions.

Israel's military has defended its actions, claiming to have supplied essential resources and coordinated evacuations with groups like the Red Cross. However, broader tensions persist with accusations of depopulation tactics by Palestinians and ongoing militant engagements. Efforts for a ceasefire continue as humanitarian crises unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)