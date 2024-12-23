Left Menu

Starbucks Strikes Brew Up in More Cities

Starbucks workers, represented by Workers United, have expanded their strike to four more U.S. cities, demanding a significant wage increase. The strike, in ten cities overall, occurs during a peak holiday season. Starbucks claims the disruption is minimal, while negotiations have stalled over wages and staffing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 04:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 04:56 IST
Starbucks workers have extended their strike to four additional U.S. cities, according to the union Workers United, which represents over 10,000 baristas, announced late Saturday. This expansion includes cities like New York, adding to initial closures in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle.

The strike, lasting five days, now affects locations in New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. However, Starbucks has reported that these disruptions have not significantly impacted their operations as they affect only a small number of U.S. stores.

Workers United is pushing for an immediate 64% wage increase for hourly partners and a 77% increase over a three-year contract, which Starbucks argues is not sustainable. As negotiations stalled over wages, staffing, and scheduling, the strikes hit during a crucial holiday season. Starbucks operates over 11,000 stores nationally, employing around 200,000 workers.

