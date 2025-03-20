IPL Fan Parks Expand to Bring Cricket Fever to 50 Cities in 2025
The BCCI has announced the return of IPL Fan Parks for the 2025 season, expanding to 50 cities across 23 states and one union territory. Starting March 22, these events will span 10 weekends and feature live match screenings, entertainment, and more, engaging fans nationwide with the IPL experience.
- Country:
- India
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the comeback of IPL Fan Parks for the 2025 season. This initiative will span 50 cities in 23 states and one union territory, according to an IPL media advisory.
Commencing on March 22 and wrapping up on May 25, the Fan Parks will transform weekends across India into cricket carnivals. From Tinsukia in the northeast to Kochi in the south, Amritsar in the north, and Goa in the west, the parks will blanket the nation, bridging regions with the magic of IPL.
Since launching in 2015, IPL Fan Parks have delivered live match broadcasts, music, entertainment, and various engaging zones for fans. The 2025 edition marks first-time parks in locations like Kakinada and Dimapur, enhancing accessibility for cricket lovers everywhere.
Arun Singh Dhumal, IPL Chairman, emphasized the initiative's role in connecting the tournament with fans, while BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted its decade-long impact on millions of supporters, ensuring the spirit and excitement of IPL reach all corners of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IPL Fan Parks
- BCCI
- 2025 season
- cricket
- India
- cities
- fans
- entertainment
- engagement
- Arun Singh Dhumal
ALSO READ
Tennis-Talented teens Andreeva, Fonseca turn heads at Indian Wells
Sri Lanka asks India to stop its fishermen from straying into country's waters
Chandigarh University Lucknow Becomes First Indian University to Forge Collaborations with Top 10 Global Industry Giants before First Academic Session to Offer Industry Collaborative Programs in Emerging Fields
PW's CA Wallah Secures 13 out of 50 All India Ranks in CA Intermediate January 2025 Results
"Nobody has right to raise finger on him": Maulana Khalid Rashid on Shami not observing 'roza' during India-Australia match