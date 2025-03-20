Left Menu

IPL Fan Parks Expand to Bring Cricket Fever to 50 Cities in 2025

The BCCI has announced the return of IPL Fan Parks for the 2025 season, expanding to 50 cities across 23 states and one union territory. Starting March 22, these events will span 10 weekends and feature live match screenings, entertainment, and more, engaging fans nationwide with the IPL experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:59 IST
IPL Fan Parks Expand to Bring Cricket Fever to 50 Cities in 2025
IPL logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the comeback of IPL Fan Parks for the 2025 season. This initiative will span 50 cities in 23 states and one union territory, according to an IPL media advisory.

Commencing on March 22 and wrapping up on May 25, the Fan Parks will transform weekends across India into cricket carnivals. From Tinsukia in the northeast to Kochi in the south, Amritsar in the north, and Goa in the west, the parks will blanket the nation, bridging regions with the magic of IPL.

Since launching in 2015, IPL Fan Parks have delivered live match broadcasts, music, entertainment, and various engaging zones for fans. The 2025 edition marks first-time parks in locations like Kakinada and Dimapur, enhancing accessibility for cricket lovers everywhere.

Arun Singh Dhumal, IPL Chairman, emphasized the initiative's role in connecting the tournament with fans, while BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted its decade-long impact on millions of supporters, ensuring the spirit and excitement of IPL reach all corners of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025