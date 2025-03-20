IPL Fan Parks Expand to Bring Cricket Fever to 50 Cities in 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the comeback of IPL Fan Parks for the 2025 season. This initiative will span 50 cities in 23 states and one union territory, according to an IPL media advisory.

Commencing on March 22 and wrapping up on May 25, the Fan Parks will transform weekends across India into cricket carnivals. From Tinsukia in the northeast to Kochi in the south, Amritsar in the north, and Goa in the west, the parks will blanket the nation, bridging regions with the magic of IPL.

Since launching in 2015, IPL Fan Parks have delivered live match broadcasts, music, entertainment, and various engaging zones for fans. The 2025 edition marks first-time parks in locations like Kakinada and Dimapur, enhancing accessibility for cricket lovers everywhere.

Arun Singh Dhumal, IPL Chairman, emphasized the initiative's role in connecting the tournament with fans, while BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted its decade-long impact on millions of supporters, ensuring the spirit and excitement of IPL reach all corners of India.

