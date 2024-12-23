Strict Patrol: Assam Police Stop Illegal Infiltration
Six Bangladeshis were caught by Assam Police for illegal entry into India and returned to Bangladesh. Assam Chief Minister emphasized strong measures against infiltration, noting that over 170 people have been apprehended since August. Vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border has intensified.
Six Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended by Assam Police for illegally crossing into India, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. The group was subsequently handed over to Bangladesh authorities, though specific border details were not disclosed.
Chief Minister Sarma reaffirmed the state's zero-tolerance policy against illegal infiltration, emphasizing the ongoing efforts of Assam Police. 'No place for illegal infiltration in Assam,' he stated in a recent online post, highlighting the success of increased surveillance measures.
Since August, over 170 individuals have been intercepted and returned to Bangladesh amid growing unrest in the neighboring country. Both the Border Security Force and Assam Police have heightened their vigilance along the 1,885-kilometer India-Bangladesh border to prevent further illegal entries, as emphasized by Director General of Police G P Singh.
