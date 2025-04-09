BJP Calls for Kerala Chief Minister's Resignation Amid Corruption Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday intensified its call for the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding a thorough investigation into corruption allegations leveled against his government.

These demands were fueled by remarks from CPI (M) leader and former state minister G. Sudhakaran, who questioned Kerala's acclaimed number one status on various developmental fronts under the Left rule.

No official response has been provided by the Kerala government regarding the BJP's allegations. BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan underscored Sudhakaran's concerns by highlighting challenges in the health and education sectors, calling into question claims of reduced integrity and escalating abuse issues.

