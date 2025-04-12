Braveheart's Sacrifice: JCO Foils Terrorist Infiltration at LoC

In a tragic turn of events at the Line of Control, an army Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Kuldeep Chand, was killed while heroically preventing a terrorist infiltration in the Akhnoor sector. Officials reported on Saturday that the terrorists, following an intense gunfight, reportedly retreated back into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The late Subedar, a part of the 9-Punjab regiment and a native of Himachal Pradesh, bravely led the counter-infiltration operation. His valor, alongside his team, successfully thwarted the attempt, though it came at the high cost of his life. The Jammu-based White Knight Corps saluted his sacrifice, emphasizing their solidarity with Chand's grieving family.

This incident comes shortly after a brigade commander-level meeting between India and Pakistan aimed at reducing border tensions. Despite renewed ceasefire agreements since February 2021 leading to fewer violations, the border remains a sensitive flashpoint, underscored by the recent spate of terrorist activities and confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)