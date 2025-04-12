Braveheart's Sacrifice: JCO Foils Terrorist Infiltration at LoC
An army JCO, Subedar Kuldeep Chand, was killed while thwarting a terrorist infiltration attempt along the LoC in Akhnoor sector. The incident follows a recent flag meeting between India and Pakistan to address border issues. Despite Chand's sacrifice, ceasefire violations have been rare since a 2021 agreement.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events at the Line of Control, an army Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Kuldeep Chand, was killed while heroically preventing a terrorist infiltration in the Akhnoor sector. Officials reported on Saturday that the terrorists, following an intense gunfight, reportedly retreated back into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The late Subedar, a part of the 9-Punjab regiment and a native of Himachal Pradesh, bravely led the counter-infiltration operation. His valor, alongside his team, successfully thwarted the attempt, though it came at the high cost of his life. The Jammu-based White Knight Corps saluted his sacrifice, emphasizing their solidarity with Chand's grieving family.
This incident comes shortly after a brigade commander-level meeting between India and Pakistan aimed at reducing border tensions. Despite renewed ceasefire agreements since February 2021 leading to fewer violations, the border remains a sensitive flashpoint, underscored by the recent spate of terrorist activities and confrontations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Israel and Hezbollah Accuse Each Other of Ceasefire Breaches
Israel strikes Beirut for the first time since a ceasefire ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war in November, reports AP.
Tensions Rise as Israel Targets Hezbollah Amid Ceasefire Challenges
Tensions Escalate: Israel and Hezbollah's Ceasefire Put to the Test
Jammu to Poonch: Ambitious Rail Line Survey Raises Questions