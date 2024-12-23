Ukraine's Air Defense Triumphs: Drone Attacks Repelled

In a strategic victory for Ukraine, the nation's air force effectively intercepted and shot down 47 out of the 72 drones dispatched by Russia on a recent assault.

The air force detailed the operation on Telegram, announcing that attacks were countered across nine regions, notably the Kyiv region, a key area surrounding Ukraine's capital. The military confirmed that some private property in the Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi regions sustained damage during this aggressive offensive.

Amidst the defensive maneuvers, local authorities reported that one individual was injured in the Khmelnytskyi region, and a power line in the Kyiv region was compromised, indicating the broad impact of the drone incursions.

