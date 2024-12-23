Left Menu

Court Grants Divorce Over Alleged Cruelty in High-Profile Case

The Calcutta High Court granted a divorce to a husband on cruelty grounds, citing undue influence from the wife's friend and family, and a false accusation of cruelty. The judgment overturned a previous trial court decision, reflecting the husband's claims of mental and situational hardship.

  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has issued a divorce decree in favor of a husband based on claims of cruelty imposed by his wife. The decision, delivered by a division bench led by Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, reverses an earlier lower court ruling.

The bench determined that the husband's allegations of mental cruelty — owing chiefly to the influence of the wife's friend and family and the filing of a false case of matrimonial cruelty — were valid. Emphasizing continued separation and lack of conjugal life, the court concluded the marriage was irreparable.

The bench also referenced a criminal proceeding where the husband and his family were acquitted, highlighting the false nature of the wife’s allegations under Section 498A of the IPC. Such actions were deemed sufficient to justify the divorce granted to the husband.

