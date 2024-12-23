Tehran-Moscow Alliance: A New Chapter in Global Dynamics

A high-profile Russian delegation landed in Tehran for discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, marking a significant step towards a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

The anticipated deal, expected to be signed during a bilateral visit in January, was confirmed by Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. Closer ties have formed between Russia and Iran since the Ukraine conflict, involving nations at odds with the U.S., including North Korea.

Moscow aims for tighter defense relations with Tehran, declared Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The delegation, led by Deputy Prime Ministers Alexei Overchuk and Vitaly Savelev, will discuss collaborations within the Eurasian Economic Union's framework, despite U.S. sanctions against Iran for alleged arms shipments to Russia.

