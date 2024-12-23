Left Menu

Tehran-Moscow Alliance: A New Chapter in Global Dynamics

A Russian delegation arrived in Tehran to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as both nations prepare to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement. The visit, involving top officials from Russia, highlights intentions for closer defense cooperation and economic ties amid accusations from the U.S. about arms shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:50 IST
Tehran-Moscow Alliance: A New Chapter in Global Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A high-profile Russian delegation landed in Tehran for discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, marking a significant step towards a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

The anticipated deal, expected to be signed during a bilateral visit in January, was confirmed by Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. Closer ties have formed between Russia and Iran since the Ukraine conflict, involving nations at odds with the U.S., including North Korea.

Moscow aims for tighter defense relations with Tehran, declared Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The delegation, led by Deputy Prime Ministers Alexei Overchuk and Vitaly Savelev, will discuss collaborations within the Eurasian Economic Union's framework, despite U.S. sanctions against Iran for alleged arms shipments to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024