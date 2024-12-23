Tehran-Moscow Alliance: A New Chapter in Global Dynamics
A Russian delegation arrived in Tehran to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as both nations prepare to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement. The visit, involving top officials from Russia, highlights intentions for closer defense cooperation and economic ties amid accusations from the U.S. about arms shipments.
A high-profile Russian delegation landed in Tehran for discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, marking a significant step towards a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
The anticipated deal, expected to be signed during a bilateral visit in January, was confirmed by Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. Closer ties have formed between Russia and Iran since the Ukraine conflict, involving nations at odds with the U.S., including North Korea.
Moscow aims for tighter defense relations with Tehran, declared Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The delegation, led by Deputy Prime Ministers Alexei Overchuk and Vitaly Savelev, will discuss collaborations within the Eurasian Economic Union's framework, despite U.S. sanctions against Iran for alleged arms shipments to Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine War
Trump Urges Ceasefire in Ukraine War, Hints at NATO Withdrawal
If PM Modi stopped Russia-Ukraine war, he should also stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh: Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
North Korean Troops Enter the Fray in Ukraine War
Kremlin's Hope: Trump's Ukraine War Critique