EU Allies Call for Maximum Pressure to End Ukraine War
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged for increased pressure on Russia to halt its actions in Ukraine. Her call came after a missile strike in Sumy resulted in 34 fatalities. Kallas emphasized the need for collective effort to cease hostilities at an EU foreign ministers meeting.
In the wake of a devastating missile strike on Ukraine's Sumy, killing 34 individuals, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has issued a strong appeal for "maximum pressure" on Russia to terminate its military aggression.
Arriving in Luxembourg for a meeting with European Union foreign ministers, Kallas highlighted the necessity of a unified stance to achieve peace, stating, "I think we have to put the pressure, the maximum pressure, on Russia to really end this war."
"All those who want the killing to stop should put the maximum pressure," Kallas insisted, underlining the importance of collective action to halt the ongoing conflict.
