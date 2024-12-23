Gold Seizure and Alleged Money Laundering Scandal in Madhya Pradesh

The Enforcement Directorate has officially launched a money laundering investigation involving Saurabh Sharma, a former official from Madhya Pradesh's Transport department. This move follows a Lokayukta police investigation that unearthed Sharma's alleged undisclosed assets, valued at over Rs 3 crore.

Recently, the Income-Tax department confiscated 52 kg of gold bars and millions in cash from an abandoned vehicle registered to Chetan Singh Gaur, reportedly a close associate of Sharma. This discovery has intensified the scrutiny surrounding Sharma and his associates.

The Enforcement Directorate's interest in the case has been piqued due to potential links between these findings. Further investigations and potential questioning of involved parties are anticipated as authorities aim to unravel the full scope of the alleged financial misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)