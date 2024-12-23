Left Menu

Delhi High Court Extends Bail for Expelled BJP Leader Kuldeep Sengar

The Delhi High Court extended the interim bail of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar until January 20, 2025. Sengar is imprisoned for the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father. The court cited medical reasons for the extension but emphasized no further extensions will be granted.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has extended the interim bail of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar until January 20, 2025. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri granted the extension on medical grounds, highlighting Sengar's health concerns, including eye surgery complications and other medical issues.

The decision was reinforced by a division bench order that acknowledged the necessity of the extension due to Sengar's medical condition. They emphasized that this would be the final extension and imposed strict conditions on his movement, confining him largely to his residence with exceptions for medical follow-ups.

Sengar, previously convicted in the Unnao rape case and serving a life sentence since December 2019, faces a 10-year sentence for the custodial death of the rape survivor's father. The court's decision reaffirms its earlier stance that no leniency is to be awarded in cases of severe crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

