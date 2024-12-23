Left Menu

Biden Commutes Federal Death Sentences Ahead of Trump's Inauguration

President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life imprisonment, reducing the number facing execution to three. This decision, made shortly before President-elect Donald Trump's term, aligns with Biden's longstanding opposition to capital punishment and follows a moratorium on federal executions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:48 IST
Biden Commutes Federal Death Sentences Ahead of Trump's Inauguration
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden announced on Monday a historic decision to commute the sentences of 37 out of 40 federal death row inmates, converting their punishments to life imprisonment. This announcement comes mere weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, an advocate for capital punishment, takes office.

Among those spared are individuals convicted of serious offenses, ranging from the slayings of law enforcement officers to high-profile cases involving federal facilities. Only three inmates, including Dylann Roof and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, remain on federal death row.

This move underscores Biden's commitment to reducing violent crime and reforming the justice system, consistent with his administration's moratorium on federal executions. The president emphasized his stance by stating, "We must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024