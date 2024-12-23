Biden Commutes Federal Death Sentences Ahead of Trump's Inauguration

President Joe Biden announced on Monday a historic decision to commute the sentences of 37 out of 40 federal death row inmates, converting their punishments to life imprisonment. This announcement comes mere weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, an advocate for capital punishment, takes office.

Among those spared are individuals convicted of serious offenses, ranging from the slayings of law enforcement officers to high-profile cases involving federal facilities. Only three inmates, including Dylann Roof and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, remain on federal death row.

This move underscores Biden's commitment to reducing violent crime and reforming the justice system, consistent with his administration's moratorium on federal executions. The president emphasized his stance by stating, "We must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level."

(With inputs from agencies.)