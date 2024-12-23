Bangladesh's Ex-PM Hasina Wanted Back for Judicial Process
The Bangladesh government has formally requested India to return former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi, back to Bangladesh to face judicial proceedings. This diplomatic communication was confirmed by the acting head of Bangladesh's foreign ministry. Responses from India and Hasina's family are still awaited.
The Bangladesh government has issued a formal request to neighboring India for the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After fleeing to New Delhi in August, Hasina is wanted back in Bangladesh to face a judicial process, according to the acting head of the country's foreign ministry.
In a diplomatic note sent to the Indian government, Bangladesh expressed its desire to have Hasina back for legal proceedings. "We sent a note verbale to the Indian government saying that the Bangladesh government wants her (Hasina) back here for judicial process," Touhid Hossain, the acting head of the foreign ministry, told reporters.
So far, there has been no immediate response from India's foreign ministry or from Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, regarding the request for her return.
