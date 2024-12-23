Left Menu

Philippines' Missile Plans Increase South China Sea Tensions

China has expressed concern over the Philippines' intentions to deploy mid-range missiles, a move seen as escalating regional tensions. The Philippines' military aims to bolster territorial defense amid South China Sea disputes, collaborating with the US, which has already deployed its Typhon missile system in the area.

China has criticized the Philippines' plan to deploy mid-range missiles, warning it could escalate tensions in the region. The move comes as the Philippines seeks to enhance its territorial defense amid ongoing disputes with China in the South China Sea.

Lt Gen Roy Galido, a top military official, confirmed ongoing negotiations to acquire new defensive systems, citing their feasibility. This follows the US's recent deployment of its Typhon mid-range missile system in the Philippines' northern region.

China opposes US military support in the area, viewing it as a threat to geopolitical stability. Meanwhile, the Philippines explores collaborations with other nations to enhance its defense capabilities beyond the Typhon system, aiming to secure its exclusive economic zone.

