Decomposed Body Riddle in West Godavari: Mystery Deepens

Authorities revealed on Monday that they identified the decomposed body sent in a box to a West Godavari family as B Parlayya's. The body, delivered on December 19, was accompanied by a ransom note demanding over Rs one crore.

Parlayya, known for his alcohol consumption and family disputes, was living separately for 15 years, frequently seen at roadside and temple locations. His identity was confirmed by relatives based on his clothing, with a DNA test underway for further confirmation.

Parlayya worked on December 17 in Sridhar Varma’s field and was last spotted with Varma, presently missing. Investigations have also identified a woman named Lakshmi as responsible for delivering the box. The recipient family has shown little cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

