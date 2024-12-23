Life Imprisonment for Double Murder: Witchcraft Fears Turn Deadly

A Thane court has sentenced a 65-year-old woman, Rashida Akbarali Vasani, to life imprisonment for the shocking 2016 murders of her daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law.

According to the prosecution, Vasani, a resident of Mumbra, was troubled by the idea that her son was growing too attached to his wife and mother-in-law. She believed the duo was engaging in witchcraft to manipulate him.

The gruesome acts unfolded on August 6, 2016, when Vasani poisoned food consumed by her daughter-in-law, Salma Vasani, 24, and Salma's mother, Shamim Sheikh, 54, before brutally attacking them. Despite the heinous nature of the crime, Vasani showed no remorse, directly informing Mumbra police of her deeds. Convicted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, she received a 'double' life sentence, with sentences to run concurrently. Notably, the crime deprived a 40-day-old daughter and a 2-year-old son of their mother. Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi Kshirsagar noted the pivotal testimony from 14 witnesses and acknowledged the commendable role of court constable Vidyasgar Koli.

(With inputs from agencies.)