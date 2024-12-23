Left Menu

CISF Denies Lapse Amidst Parliament Scuffle Controversy

The CISF clarified there was no security lapse during the recent scuffle among MPs at Parliament. Tasked with guarding Parliament, the CISF asserted no weapons breach occurred. BJP MPs were injured during the altercation, and allegations were made against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has stated there was no security lapse in the recent scuffle involving members of Parliament, which took place during the Winter Session. The session ended last week.

Tasked with the protection of the Parliament House Complex, the CISF emphasized their adherence to protocol, with Deputy Inspector General Shrikant Kishore confirming that no weapons were allowed on the premises. Despite the allegations from MPs about who incited the confrontation, the CISF has opted to remain silent on the issue and will not be conducting any internal inquiry into the events at Makar Dwar.

The altercation saw BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured. Following the incident, Delhi Police filed an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi based on a complaint by the BJP, intensifying the political fallout from the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

