CISF Denies Lapse Amidst Parliament Scuffle Controversy

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has stated there was no security lapse in the recent scuffle involving members of Parliament, which took place during the Winter Session. The session ended last week.

Tasked with the protection of the Parliament House Complex, the CISF emphasized their adherence to protocol, with Deputy Inspector General Shrikant Kishore confirming that no weapons were allowed on the premises. Despite the allegations from MPs about who incited the confrontation, the CISF has opted to remain silent on the issue and will not be conducting any internal inquiry into the events at Makar Dwar.

The altercation saw BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured. Following the incident, Delhi Police filed an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi based on a complaint by the BJP, intensifying the political fallout from the event.

