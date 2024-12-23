Farmers Demand Voice in Parliament: Naresh Tikait Leads the Call
Bhartiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait demands farmers be allowed to protest in Parliament like political parties. Citing former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh as a farmers' advocate, he highlights the neglect of rural issues due to political distractions. The BKU celebrates Singh's birth anniversary as Kisan Shakti diwas.
- Country:
- India
Naresh Tikait, National President of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), boldly demanded on Monday that farmers be granted permission to protest within Parliament's premises, similar to political parties. He made the statement during a gathering honoring the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.
Tikait lamented that the issues affecting farmers have been overshadowed by the uproar caused by political parties during the winter session of Parliament. He contended that Chaudhary Charan Singh had once served as a formidable advocate for the farming community.
As the BKU celebrated 'Kisan Shakti' diwas with ceremonial havan-yagya, Tikait stressed the absence of political commitment toward rural challenges. He criticized MPs and MLAs claiming to represent villagers, suggesting they are leaders for their parties, not for farmers like Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Urges Use of PoSH Act in Political Parties
Leaders of several political parties were sent to jail during Emergency, but it is their compulsion to join hands with Congress now: PM Modi.
Bringing Political Parties Under the POSH Act: A Call for Gender Equality
Bombay High Court Targets Political Parties for Ignoring Illegal Hoarding Orders
Lok Sabha Speaker bars MPs, political parties from holding demonstrations at Parliament gates: Sources.