Farmers Demand Voice in Parliament: Naresh Tikait Leads the Call

Naresh Tikait, National President of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), boldly demanded on Monday that farmers be granted permission to protest within Parliament's premises, similar to political parties. He made the statement during a gathering honoring the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Tikait lamented that the issues affecting farmers have been overshadowed by the uproar caused by political parties during the winter session of Parliament. He contended that Chaudhary Charan Singh had once served as a formidable advocate for the farming community.

As the BKU celebrated 'Kisan Shakti' diwas with ceremonial havan-yagya, Tikait stressed the absence of political commitment toward rural challenges. He criticized MPs and MLAs claiming to represent villagers, suggesting they are leaders for their parties, not for farmers like Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)