Students Rally in Jammu & Kashmir for Reservation Policy Overhaul

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah promises a revised report on Jammu and Kashmir's reservation policy within six months after student protests. Student-led demonstrations argue for reservation rationalization, citing unfair distribution. Political figures including NC leader Ruhullah Mehdi join discussions; some suggest focusing on socio-economic realities for equitable representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured a delegation of protesting students in Jammu and Kashmir that a report on the contentious reservation policy will be submitted within six months.

The assurance comes amid growing student unrest over the reservation policy implemented after the abrogation of Article 370, which they argue has skewed merit-based opportunities.

National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi led the demonstrations, seeking rationalization of the policy. Political figures from multiple parties have shown support, underscoring the issue's broad political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

