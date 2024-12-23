Students Rally in Jammu & Kashmir for Reservation Policy Overhaul

In a significant development, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured a delegation of protesting students in Jammu and Kashmir that a report on the contentious reservation policy will be submitted within six months.

The assurance comes amid growing student unrest over the reservation policy implemented after the abrogation of Article 370, which they argue has skewed merit-based opportunities.

National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi led the demonstrations, seeking rationalization of the policy. Political figures from multiple parties have shown support, underscoring the issue's broad political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)