Delhi High Court Seeks TMC Leader's Compliance on Defamation Ruling

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to TMC leader Saket Gokhale in response to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri's plea. Puri, wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeks contempt action against Gokhale for not apologizing or paying Rs 50 lakh damages as directed by a previous judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intensified its scrutiny of TMC leader Saket Gokhale, as it seeks his response to a contempt plea from former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri. Puri, who is married to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, accuses Gokhale of defying the court's order to apologize and remit Rs 50 lakh in damages following a defamation lawsuit.

The court has mandated that Gokhale disclose his assets via affidavit within four weeks, signaling a critical step in enforcing its previous ruling. The legal matter originates from allegations made by Gokhale, which the court deemed defamatory, targeting Puri's financial reputation related to her Geneva apartment.

The courtroom drama has escalated with Justice Manoj Jain's notice, demanding compliance and accountability from Gokhale, who had further inflamed tensions with controversial posts on 'X' (formerly Twitter) after the original verdict. The unfolding case highlights ongoing legal battles over social media conduct and reputational damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

