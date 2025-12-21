Victory in Parli: Mahayuti Triumphs Over Defamation Plot
Former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde celebrates Mahayuti's victory in local body polls, claiming it as a victory against the Opposition's attempts to defame Parli. Initial trends showed the alliance leading. Munde dismissed speculation about seeking a ministerial post, emphasizing his commitment to serving people.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable political development, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has claimed a resounding victory for the Mahayuti alliance in the local body elections.
This triumph, Munde asserts, quashes the Opposition's alleged plot to tarnish the reputation of Parli and Beed. He confidently reported that almost all of the alliance's candidates emerged victorious, with even independent winners aligning with Mahayuti.
Munde, however, dismissed speculation about his return to a ministerial position, following his resignation in March due to the scandal involving the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. He reiterated that serving the populace remains his primary focus over any political office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We fought on development plank, it’s victory of team BJP: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on party’s success in local body polls.
Historic BJP Victory in Satara Municipal Elections
Pakistan Clinches U19 Asia Cup with Comprehensive Victory over India
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Mahayuti's Resounding Victory Sets Stage for Municipal Elections
BJP's Triumph in Maharashtra: A Resounding Victory for Party Workers