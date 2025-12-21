Victory in Parli: Mahayuti Triumphs Over Defamation Plot

In a remarkable political development, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has claimed a resounding victory for the Mahayuti alliance in the local body elections.

This triumph, Munde asserts, quashes the Opposition's alleged plot to tarnish the reputation of Parli and Beed. He confidently reported that almost all of the alliance's candidates emerged victorious, with even independent winners aligning with Mahayuti.

Munde, however, dismissed speculation about his return to a ministerial position, following his resignation in March due to the scandal involving the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. He reiterated that serving the populace remains his primary focus over any political office.

(With inputs from agencies.)