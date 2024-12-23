Left Menu

Canal Clash: Trump, Panama and the Legacy of Sovereignty

Donald Trump stirred controversy by suggesting the U.S. regain control over the Panama Canal, critiquing high fees. Panama's President Mulino rejected this, defending canal sovereignty. Trump's remarks came amid a rally, underscoring Republican unity despite recent party conflicts. The Panama Canal remains crucial for Panama's economy, generating significant revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phoenix | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:29 IST
  • United States

In a controversial declaration, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that the United States might seek to regain control of the Panama Canal, which he described as 'foolishly' ceded. This statement, made during a major rally in Arizona, was met with staunch opposition from Panama's conservative president, José Raúl Mulino.

The Panama Canal, essential for global shipping, connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Trump's remarks emphasized his dissatisfaction with the high transit fees imposed on shippers crossing the canal. Mulino strongly defended Panama's sovereignty, asserting that the canal is, and will remain, under Panama's control, dismissing Trump's assertions.

The U.S. relinquished control of the canal to Panama in 1999. As Trump's comments sparked international debate, they highlighted ongoing political tensions and reinforced the Panama Canal's role as a critical economic asset for Panama, generating significant national revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

