Canal Clash: Trump, Panama and the Legacy of Sovereignty

In a controversial declaration, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that the United States might seek to regain control of the Panama Canal, which he described as 'foolishly' ceded. This statement, made during a major rally in Arizona, was met with staunch opposition from Panama's conservative president, José Raúl Mulino.

The Panama Canal, essential for global shipping, connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Trump's remarks emphasized his dissatisfaction with the high transit fees imposed on shippers crossing the canal. Mulino strongly defended Panama's sovereignty, asserting that the canal is, and will remain, under Panama's control, dismissing Trump's assertions.

The U.S. relinquished control of the canal to Panama in 1999. As Trump's comments sparked international debate, they highlighted ongoing political tensions and reinforced the Panama Canal's role as a critical economic asset for Panama, generating significant national revenue.

