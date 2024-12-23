Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Former IAS Probationer in Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court denied anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar, accused of fraudulently availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services exam. The court highlighted the need for investigation into a larger conspiracy and manipulation of systems. Khedkar denies all allegations against her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:35 IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday refused anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer accused of cheating to benefit from OBC and disability quotas in the civil services exam.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh remarked on the need to investigate the 'larger conspiracy' and manipulation of the system, emphasizing potential harm if Khedkar received pre-arrest bail.

The court pointed to the gravity of the allegations, citing evidence of family collusion and financial anomalies, hindering access to benefits meant solely for disadvantaged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

