Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Former IAS Probationer in Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer accused of cheating to benefit from OBC and disability quotas in the civil services exam.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh remarked on the need to investigate the 'larger conspiracy' and manipulation of the system, emphasizing potential harm if Khedkar received pre-arrest bail.

The court pointed to the gravity of the allegations, citing evidence of family collusion and financial anomalies, hindering access to benefits meant solely for disadvantaged groups.

