Left Menu

Daylight Tragedy: Father and Son Shot Over Land Dispute in Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh's Una district, a panchayat pradhan's husband and son were shot dead, allegedly due to a land dispute. The victims, Sanjeev Kumar and Ravinder, died from their injuries after being rushed to the hospital. Police have identified the suspects and are in pursuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:41 IST
Daylight Tragedy: Father and Son Shot Over Land Dispute in Himachal
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a panchayat pradhan's husband and son were shot dead in broad daylight in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, as confirmed by the police on Monday.

The tragic shooting occurred in the Badsali area of Haroli, where the father-son duo was critically injured and subsequently succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Saroj Devi, the panchayat pradhan, stated that a personal land dispute led to this violent attack. She alleged that the accused not only fired at her family members but also physically assaulted her. Authorities have identified the suspects and initiated a manhunt to bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024