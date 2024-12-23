Daylight Tragedy: Father and Son Shot Over Land Dispute in Himachal

In a shocking incident, a panchayat pradhan's husband and son were shot dead in broad daylight in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, as confirmed by the police on Monday.

The tragic shooting occurred in the Badsali area of Haroli, where the father-son duo was critically injured and subsequently succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Saroj Devi, the panchayat pradhan, stated that a personal land dispute led to this violent attack. She alleged that the accused not only fired at her family members but also physically assaulted her. Authorities have identified the suspects and initiated a manhunt to bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)