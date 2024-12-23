Left Menu

Muted Market Movements Amid Funding Deal and Rate Cut Anticipations

Wall Street's main indexes remained mostly unchanged at the start of a holiday-shortened week. A stopgap government funding bill prevented a shutdown, while investors focused on the anticipated slower pace of central bank rate cuts next year. The Dow fell slightly, whereas the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced modest gains.

Wall Street's main indexes opened with minimal movement at the beginning of a shortened holiday trading week, as investors navigated the impact of a temporary government funding bill that prevented a potential shutdown.

Despite successful negotiations averting fiscal uncertainty, attention remained on the U.S. central bank's signal of a slower approach to rate cuts in the coming year.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight decline, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite displayed modest upticks, reflecting the cautious optimism in the market.

