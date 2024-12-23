Muted Market Movements Amid Funding Deal and Rate Cut Anticipations
Wall Street's main indexes remained mostly unchanged at the start of a holiday-shortened week. A stopgap government funding bill prevented a shutdown, while investors focused on the anticipated slower pace of central bank rate cuts next year. The Dow fell slightly, whereas the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced modest gains.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:09 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened with minimal movement at the beginning of a shortened holiday trading week, as investors navigated the impact of a temporary government funding bill that prevented a potential shutdown.
Despite successful negotiations averting fiscal uncertainty, attention remained on the U.S. central bank's signal of a slower approach to rate cuts in the coming year.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight decline, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite displayed modest upticks, reflecting the cautious optimism in the market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Markets Brace for Central Bank Decisions Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Global Markets React to Central Bank Decisions Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Currency Currencies: Dollar Dynamics and Central Bank Watch
Monetary Maneuvers: Dollar Dynamics Amid Global Central Bank Turns
Global Markets React to Central Bank Decisions Amid Currency Fluctuations