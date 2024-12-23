Left Menu

Tragic End: Financial Harassment Leads to Mumbai Man's Demise

A 57-year-old man in Mumbai, working for the Maharashtra Excise Department, ended his life amid alleged pressure from moneylenders. Police filed abetment of suicide charges against three people. Mane faced severe harassment and insurmountable debt following losses in his business during the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:29 IST
A 57-year-old employee of the Maharashtra Excise Department tragically took his own life in Mumbai, reportedly due to relentless harassment by moneylenders. The man, identified as Shahu Sadashiv Mane, succumbed to mounting pressure over unpaid debts following financial downturns from his business.

The incident occurred at the GTB Nagar railway station, where Mane was discovered unconscious on the tracks. Police have charged three individuals, including a couple, with abetment of suicide. Mane's family revealed that he borrowed Rs 3.5 lakh from Manisha Dethe with high interest, leading to severe financial strain.

The situation worsened when harassment by the moneylenders intensified, compelling Mane to seek additional loans. Even after significant payments, Mane faced threats and continued maltreatment. Overwhelmed, Mane took his own life by stepping in front of a train. In response, authorities are pursuing charges against those implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

