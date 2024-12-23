Tragic Attack at Magdeburg Christmas Market: Indian Embassy in Action

In a tragic incident at the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany, a car-ramming attack led to the injury of seven Indians, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Berlin. The embassy has been consistently in touch with the injured individuals to provide necessary assistance and ensure their recovery.

The attack, carried out by a 50-year-old man who drove his car into a crowd, resulted in multiple casualties, including the death of at least five individuals, among them a child. Emergency response teams have reported nearly 200 injuries.

India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed its condolences, condemning the senseless act of violence and extending support to the bereaved families and injured victims. The Indian Embassy continues to maintain communication with officials and families involved.

