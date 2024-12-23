Left Menu

Italy's Bold Move: Migrant Detention Plan in Albania Faces Challenges

Italy plans to detain asylum seekers in centers in Albania to curb irregular migration, despite facing legal challenges. The initiative, by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, aims to deter departures from Africa. Legal questions persist regarding its compliance with EU regulations, awaiting a ruling from the EU's Court of Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:39 IST
Italy's government is determined to advance a controversial proposal to detain asylum seekers in centers located in Albania, as announced on Monday. This initiative, developed alongside allies, aims to introduce 'innovative' methods to curb irregular migrant flows into Europe. Rightist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni struck an accord with Albanian counterpart Edi Rama last year, proposing that shifting some migrants intercepted at sea to the Balkan nation would discourage future departures from Africa.

The plan, however, has encountered judicial opposition recently. Courts have questioned its alignment with EU law, prompting an order for two initial groups of migrants in the centers to be relocated back to Italy, essentially leaving the facilities vacant. Following a meeting with her ministers on Monday, Meloni's office reiterated their intent to work with EU partners on 'innovative solutions' addressing migration challenges.

This arrangement permits only male migrants from a government-specified list of safe countries to be sent to Albania. These individuals can undergo accelerated examinations of their asylum claims, mostly leading to repatriation. Italy's Supreme Court has affirmed the government's authority to classify safe countries for repatriation, strengthening the administration's resolve to proceed with the Albanian project, even as awaiting a conclusive ruling from the EU's Court of Justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

