Left Menu

Minister's Tough Stance Results in Suspension of Defiant SHO

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij suspended the Ambala Cantonment police station SHO for failing to file an FIR on a woman's complaint. During a weekly 'Janta Darbar', Vij reprimanded the SHO for inaction on fraud related to shop transactions. He demanded accountability and emphasized swift resolution of complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:48 IST
Minister's Tough Stance Results in Suspension of Defiant SHO
Anil Vij
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has taken decisive action by suspending the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ambala Cantonment police station. This comes after the officer failed to file an FIR based on a woman's complaint regarding a fraudulent transaction concerning shops.

During the minister's weekly 'Janta Darbar' in hearing citizens' grievances, the woman's persistent complaints were brought forward, prompting Vij to reprimand SHO Satish Kumar for his inaction. Last week, Vij had instructed the SHO to act on the complaint, but the directive went unheeded.

Taking the issue seriously, Minister Vij contacted Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, to ensure that the SHO is suspended. Vij emphasized that official negligence will not be tolerated, warning that those who fail in their duties will face consequences. He also urged for swift resolution of all complaints received within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024