Minister's Tough Stance Results in Suspension of Defiant SHO

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has taken decisive action by suspending the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ambala Cantonment police station. This comes after the officer failed to file an FIR based on a woman's complaint regarding a fraudulent transaction concerning shops.

During the minister's weekly 'Janta Darbar' in hearing citizens' grievances, the woman's persistent complaints were brought forward, prompting Vij to reprimand SHO Satish Kumar for his inaction. Last week, Vij had instructed the SHO to act on the complaint, but the directive went unheeded.

Taking the issue seriously, Minister Vij contacted Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, to ensure that the SHO is suspended. Vij emphasized that official negligence will not be tolerated, warning that those who fail in their duties will face consequences. He also urged for swift resolution of all complaints received within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)