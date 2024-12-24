Egypt's Strategic Military Move: Troops to Aid AU Peacekeeping in Somalia

Egypt has committed to sending troops for an African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, strengthening bilateral ties even as tensions simmer with Ethiopia over Somaliland and water issues. The announcement was made by Egypt's foreign minister, Badr Abdelatty, highlighting regional geopolitical shifts.

The African Union's new stabilization mission, AUSSOM, will take over from the anti-terror operation set to end this year. The tensions arose from Ethiopia's attempt to develop a port in Somaliland, a breakaway territory, inciting regional rivalries and raising concerns about stability in the Horn of Africa.

Turkey-mediated talks led Somalia and Ethiopia to agree on addressing the issue collaboratively, while Egypt remains a staunch supporter of Somalia's territorial integrity against any unilateral actions. Egypt has also reinforced its commitment to the region through a joint security pact resulting in the delivery of military aid, including artillery, to Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)