Left Menu

Egypt's Strategic Military Move: Troops to Aid AU Peacekeeping in Somalia

Egypt announces its participation in an African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, highlighting strengthened ties amid ongoing tensions with Ethiopia over a maritime dispute involving Somaliland. This move supports Somalia's sovereignty and sovereignty issues, while marking a shift in regional alliances and military support dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:01 IST
Egypt's Strategic Military Move: Troops to Aid AU Peacekeeping in Somalia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt has committed to sending troops for an African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, strengthening bilateral ties even as tensions simmer with Ethiopia over Somaliland and water issues. The announcement was made by Egypt's foreign minister, Badr Abdelatty, highlighting regional geopolitical shifts.

The African Union's new stabilization mission, AUSSOM, will take over from the anti-terror operation set to end this year. The tensions arose from Ethiopia's attempt to develop a port in Somaliland, a breakaway territory, inciting regional rivalries and raising concerns about stability in the Horn of Africa.

Turkey-mediated talks led Somalia and Ethiopia to agree on addressing the issue collaboratively, while Egypt remains a staunch supporter of Somalia's territorial integrity against any unilateral actions. Egypt has also reinforced its commitment to the region through a joint security pact resulting in the delivery of military aid, including artillery, to Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024