China Imposes Sanctions on Canadian Rights Advocates
China has sanctioned two Canadian institutions and 20 individuals over human rights issues related to Uyghurs and Tibet. These countermeasures, effective from Saturday, include asset freezes and bans on entry. Targets include the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee. Beijing denies allegations of human rights abuses.
China has announced sanctions against two Canadian organizations and 20 individuals in response to human rights campaigns addressing Uyghur and Tibetan issues.
The countermeasures, effective as of Saturday, entail asset freezes and entry bans. Named targets are the Canada-based Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee, according to China's foreign ministry.
Despite accusations from rights groups of human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Beijing dismisses these claims and describes its control over Tibet as a 'peaceful liberation.' Neither the Canadian embassy in Beijing nor Global Affairs Canada provided immediate comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
