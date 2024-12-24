Left Menu

China Imposes Sanctions on Canadian Rights Advocates

China has sanctioned two Canadian institutions and 20 individuals over human rights issues related to Uyghurs and Tibet. These countermeasures, effective from Saturday, include asset freezes and bans on entry. Targets include the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee. Beijing denies allegations of human rights abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 01:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 01:51 IST
China Imposes Sanctions on Canadian Rights Advocates

China has announced sanctions against two Canadian organizations and 20 individuals in response to human rights campaigns addressing Uyghur and Tibetan issues.

The countermeasures, effective as of Saturday, entail asset freezes and entry bans. Named targets are the Canada-based Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee, according to China's foreign ministry.

Despite accusations from rights groups of human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Beijing dismisses these claims and describes its control over Tibet as a 'peaceful liberation.' Neither the Canadian embassy in Beijing nor Global Affairs Canada provided immediate comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024