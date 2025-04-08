Left Menu

EU Border Agency Scrutinizes Greece for Potential Human Rights Violations

The EU border agency is investigating 12 cases of potential human rights violations by Greece, especially concerning illegal migrant pushbacks. Greece denies such forceful returns but has faced criticism from human rights groups. Frontex is reforming and insists on cooperation from member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:54 IST
EU Border Agency Scrutinizes Greece for Potential Human Rights Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's border agency is currently reviewing 12 cases of potential human rights violations by Greece. The allegations include reports of migrants being illegally pushed back across the Greek frontier, a practice for which the country has previously been chastised by European courts.

Despite Greece's firm denials of such actions, human rights organizations have accused the nation of forcefully returning asylum seekers at both its land and sea borders. According to EU border agency Frontex, headed by spokesperson Chris Borowski, the cases date from 2023 to 2025 and are being rigorously examined by the Fundamental Rights Office.

Greece, a major entry point for migrants seeking refuge in Europe from regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, relies partly on funds from Frontex. However, following budget constraints, the agency has reduced its collaboration unless member states demonstrate commitment to human rights reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025