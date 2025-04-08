EU Border Agency Scrutinizes Greece for Potential Human Rights Violations

The European Union's border agency is currently reviewing 12 cases of potential human rights violations by Greece. The allegations include reports of migrants being illegally pushed back across the Greek frontier, a practice for which the country has previously been chastised by European courts.

Despite Greece's firm denials of such actions, human rights organizations have accused the nation of forcefully returning asylum seekers at both its land and sea borders. According to EU border agency Frontex, headed by spokesperson Chris Borowski, the cases date from 2023 to 2025 and are being rigorously examined by the Fundamental Rights Office.

Greece, a major entry point for migrants seeking refuge in Europe from regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, relies partly on funds from Frontex. However, following budget constraints, the agency has reduced its collaboration unless member states demonstrate commitment to human rights reforms.

