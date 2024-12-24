Left Menu

Justice on the Horizon: Syria's New Cooperation with UN War Crimes Investigation

The U.N. organization assisting in investigating serious crimes in Syria received a positive response from the new authorities, enabling potential deployment. The team's leader, Robert Petit, emphasized the urgency of preserving documents as Syria undergoes significant political changes following the fall of Assad. Efforts will focus on evidence collection and prosecution.

In a significant move towards accountability, the U.N. organization dedicated to investigating war crimes in Syria reports a promising reception from the nation's new authorities. The team's visit to Damascus marks a step closer to potential deployment, pivotal for evidence preservation amidst Syria's shifting political landscape.

Led by Robert Petit, the head of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria, the visit highlighted the urgency of securing crucial government documentation. This initiative, established by the U.N. General Assembly, has the task of gathering evidence for prosecuting those responsible for war crimes since the Syrian conflict began in 2011.

With new doors opening following the fall of President Bashar Assad's regime, there is rising momentum among Syrians demanding justice. United Nations associate spokesperson Stephane Tremblay confirmed readiness for operational deployment, pending authorization, as they prepare to act swiftly to preserve evidence and support the pursuit of justice for all victims of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

