Missile Interception: Yemen's Solidarity Strike on Israel

In a recent escalation of regional tensions, Israel's military announced the interception of a missile launched from Yemen. The projectile set off sirens across central Israel but was successfully stopped before crossing into Israeli airspace.

No casualties have been reported from the incident. The missile launch was linked to an Iran-backed group in Yemen, reinforcing their ongoing acts of support for Palestinians situated in Gaza.

This event marks another chapter in the geopolitical conflict, underscoring the volatile dynamics at play between these neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)