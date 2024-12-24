Missile Interception: Yemen's Solidarity Strike on Israel
Israel's military reported a missile launched from Yemen, intercepted before entering Israeli territory. No casualties were recorded. This act, claimed by an Iran-backed faction in Yemen, is intended as a gesture of support for Palestinians in Gaza. Past incidents highlight the ongoing regional tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 06:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 06:13 IST
In a recent escalation of regional tensions, Israel's military announced the interception of a missile launched from Yemen. The projectile set off sirens across central Israel but was successfully stopped before crossing into Israeli airspace.
No casualties have been reported from the incident. The missile launch was linked to an Iran-backed group in Yemen, reinforcing their ongoing acts of support for Palestinians situated in Gaza.
This event marks another chapter in the geopolitical conflict, underscoring the volatile dynamics at play between these neighboring regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Civilians Caught in Crossfire
UPDATE 2-Israeli airstrikes in Gaza hit Palestinians tasked with securing aid trucks
Vanished Without A Trace: The Heartbreaking Plight of Missing Palestinians in Gaza
Crossfire Diplomacy: Russia Warns Citizens Against US Travel
Charges Filed in Connection with Iran-Backed Drone Strike