Alec Baldwin Cleared: A Fatal Set Tragedy Ends Legally

Alec Baldwin's legal troubles surrounding the tragic on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 have reached a conclusion. The criminal case has been officially closed as the special prosecutor decided to withdraw her appeal against the dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charges.

The case was dismissed earlier in July after a New Mexico judge agreed with Baldwin's defense that pivotal evidence was concealed by both the prosecution and sheriff's office. This evidence allegedly related to the source of the live round that resulted in Hutchins' death on the 'Rust' movie set.

While the district attorney's office expressed its disagreement with the dismissal, the decision to drop the appeal followed the Attorney General's stance not to engage further on behalf of the prosecution. Baldwin, known for his role on '30 Rock', persistently maintained his innocence, asserting he never pulled the trigger of the gun involved in the incident.

