Left Menu

Alec Baldwin Cleared: A Fatal Set Tragedy Ends Legally

The criminal case against Alec Baldwin related to the 2021 'Rust' shooting has concluded, as the prosecutor dropped her appeal. Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. However, the case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence against Baldwin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 08:04 IST
Alec Baldwin Cleared: A Fatal Set Tragedy Ends Legally
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin's legal troubles surrounding the tragic on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 have reached a conclusion. The criminal case has been officially closed as the special prosecutor decided to withdraw her appeal against the dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charges.

The case was dismissed earlier in July after a New Mexico judge agreed with Baldwin's defense that pivotal evidence was concealed by both the prosecution and sheriff's office. This evidence allegedly related to the source of the live round that resulted in Hutchins' death on the 'Rust' movie set.

While the district attorney's office expressed its disagreement with the dismissal, the decision to drop the appeal followed the Attorney General's stance not to engage further on behalf of the prosecution. Baldwin, known for his role on '30 Rock', persistently maintained his innocence, asserting he never pulled the trigger of the gun involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024